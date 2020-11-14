The World Health Organization says it's "really concerned" that some young people are doubting whether they would want to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Experts say a vaccine would allow lockdown and social distancing measures to be relaxed, as it would train people's immune systems to fight the virus so they don't become sick.

But amidst misinformation online, research shows that a number of young people may choose not to get the jab.

BBC Minutes's Olivia Le Poidevin reports.