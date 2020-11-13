Hospitals install pop-up Covid-19 isolation bays

Six NHS Trusts across England are fitting pop-up isolation rooms in their hospitals.

Royal Derby Hospital, part of University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, has just installed 25 of the pop-up bays in their medical assessment unit, to separate patients until they receive the results of a Covid-19 test.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.