A coroner says much more needs to be done for people suffering from anorexia nervosa - calling it a complex and terrifying disease.

Inquests into the deaths of five women have led to calls for a number of changes to the way people with anorexia are cared for.

The women were all being treated by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

NHS England has also announced that it will "scale up" an early intervention service, to support young people in the early stages of eating disorders.

Simon Brown, the father of one of the women, spoke to BBC News about the effect anorexia had on his daughter's life.