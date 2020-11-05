Leandra Ashton’s mum was briefly arrested, after trying to take her 97-year-old mother out of her care home. She told Rachel Burden, on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, they want more contact for relatives.

New guidance for care homes in England comes into effect today, and suggests care homes introduce Covid-secure floor-to-ceiling screens or window visits.

All face-to-face visits were banned during the first national lockdown at the height of the pandemic in the spring.

Guidance in England over recent months has allowed visits on a "limited basis" where alternative arrangements were not possible, but visits have been severely curtailed or prohibited entirely in those areas subject to enhanced restrictions, which have applied to large parts of England.