As hospitals grappled with a surge in Covid-19 cases, cancer units up and down the United Kingdom had to adapt fast.

They were faced with a seemingly impossible task: How do you continue to deliver lifesaving cancer care to clinically extremely vulnerable patients, whilst battling a global pandemic? How could they keep both patients and staff safe and services up and running?

BBC Breakfast reporter Jayne McCubbin spent four days filming inside The Christie hospital meeting patients and staff.