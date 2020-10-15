What is a circuit breaker in Covid terms?

Circuit breakers have been used in some countries such as Singapore and Israel as way of reducing the number of cases of coronavirus by stopping the ways it can spread.

A limited circuit-breaker lockdown is due to be announced in Wales over the next few days.

But how do they work? How long is a covid circuit breaker? How can it help fight coronavirus?

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains it all in a minute.

Video by Laura Foster, Terry Saunders and Mattea Bubalo