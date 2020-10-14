New figures obtained by the BBC have found that the number of children referred to mental health services over lockdown was nearly half as many as the same time last year.

Mental health charity Young Minds fears that worsening mental health and reduced access to support could create a surge in demand over the coming months.

One mother has told the BBC about the pain of seeing her son suffer during the pandemic.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline