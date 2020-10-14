BBC News

Coronavirus: Are some soaps better than others?

Over the last few months we’ve been told how important it is to wash our hands regularly – for at least 20 seconds – to protect against coronavirus. But with so many different soaps to choose from, how do we work out what’s best?

To mark Global Handwashing Day, Dr Michelle Wong – a beauty blogger with a PhD in chemistry – explains why all soaps are effective against coronavirus and suggests ways people with sensitive skin can help prevent irritation.

Listen to BBC CrowdScience for more about how soap works.

