Should I get a flu jab?

The World Health Organisation and the NHS say getting a flu shot could help health services fight Covid-19 this winter.

Certain groups who are most at risk from influenza can get the flu vaccination for free, but others will have to pay privately.

But how can a flu jab help health services and individuals?

BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster explains.

