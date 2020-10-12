A new three-tier system is being introduced in England to help control the spread of coronavirus and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Regions will now be classified as either 'medium', 'high' or 'very high' and each tier has different lockdown rules.

This system does not apply in Scotland, Northern Ireland or Wales.

But what rules happen at what tier? BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster has a summary of the key points.

Video by Laura Foster, Terry Saunders and Mattea Bubalo