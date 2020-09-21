England's chief medical officer explained why, in a pandemic, it isn't possible to assess individual risk.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, Professor Chris Whitty explained what measures people can take to mitigate collective risk to stave off the virus.

The briefing at Downing St comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers whether to introduce further measures in England.

On Sunday, a further 3,899 daily cases and 18 deaths were reported in the UK.