Hatti Gayner, 28, described a lump she'd found in her breast to a GP over the phone when her closest surgery wasn't taking appointments.

Now in treatment for breast cancer, she says she 'should have been seen' in person earlier.

Next week a new taskforce is being set up by the NHS in England to kick-start the recovery of cancer services.

Charities suggest the pandemic has led to a reduction in the number of people being referred for urgent cancer treatment.