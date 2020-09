A new treatment that uses laboratory-made antibodies is to be trialled on Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals.

These monoclonal antibodies will be given to about 2,000 people as part of the UK Recovery Trial, which previously found that a cheap steroid called dexamethasone could save lives.

Science Correspondent Rebecca Morelle explains how the antibodies work.

