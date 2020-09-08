A man with serious breathing issues says he was "ambushed" into wearing a face covering on a plane on his journey from Jersey to Gatwick.

Footage shows an EasyJet pilot refusing to accept his exemption card and saying if the passenger didn't put on a mask, he "was off".

Face coverings on UK public transport are mandatory but some people are allowed not to wear them, due to age, health or disability reasons.

EasyJet has apologised for the incident and says all customers are required to wear a face covering but acknowledges some passengers may not be able to.

The passenger eventually agreed, but says it caused him to hyperventilate during the hour-long flight.