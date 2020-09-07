Elly, 37, was training for the London Marathon when she says she started to develop Covid-19 symptoms in March and, almost six months later, she believes she's still suffering from them.

Similarly Meredith, 22, who is a keen cyclist, first noticed her symptoms in April and doesn't think she has fully recovered.

The Royal College of GPs says there needs to be a national network of post-Covid clinics to help those like Elly and Meredith.

NHS England said that they were "rapidly expanding new and strengthened rehab centres".