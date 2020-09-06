The Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem launched in July a pilot programme that recruits recovered Covid-19 patients to volunteer inside its Covid-19 wards to help patients there.

They visit patients in moderate or serious condition who would otherwise be in isolation. The volunteers help the patients eat or just lend a listening ear. The hospital believes the project to be the first of its kind in the world. And it is likely to be closely watched, given the still unclear science on how much – if any – antibody immunity is enjoyed by recovered Covid-19 patients.

The BBC's Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman reports.

