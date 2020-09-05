Jerusalem's Hadassah hospital has been recruiting recovered Covid-19 patients to volunteer inside its coronavirus wards to help patients there.

Under the pilot scheme, they visit patients in moderate or serious condition, who would otherwise be in isolation. The volunteers help the patients eat or just lend a listening ear.

The hospital believes the project to be the first of its kind in the world. And it is likely to be closely watched, given the still unclear science on how much antibody immunity recovered Covid-19 patients have.

BBC's Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman reports.