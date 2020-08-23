Alcohol charities are warning of the dangers of more people drinking during the pandemic.

Addiction services say they have seen an increase in referrals and different groups of people trying to access help.

One support organisation has recorded a 200% increase in people contacting its online service in Scotland.

They are calling for more resources to continue to help.

Musician Nick Davis was already in recovery when lockdown started and has had to find new ways to stay sober.

If you're concerned about addiction, BBC Action Line has help and support.