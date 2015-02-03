Two women who have polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition which can cause excessive facial hair growth, have told the BBC how difficult lockdown has been for their confidence.

Nichola and Toria would usually be treated by beauty specialists, but lockdown rules means they've been forced to try and treat themselves at home. While beauty salons are reopening in England, the treatments they're allowed to do are limited.

Both women say the result has had a big impact on their confidence and mental health.

