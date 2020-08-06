More training for ultrasound experts

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sonographers: Training to give expectant mums bad news
New training is being provided for sonographers, who carry out ultrasound scans, to ensure they can communicate potentially bad news in the best way possible.
-
06 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window