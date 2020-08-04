Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giving birth during a pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way that mothers, midwives and other hospital staff have had to deal with pregnancy and birth.
The BBC’s Stacey Dooley has been to Bradford Royal Infirmary to find out how.
UK viewers can watch Panorama: Stacey Dooley and the Lockdown Babies on BBC iPlayer.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google.
-
04 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window