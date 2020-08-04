Giving birth during a pandemic

Video

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way that mothers, midwives and other hospital staff have had to deal with pregnancy and birth.

The BBC’s Stacey Dooley has been to Bradford Royal Infirmary to find out how.

UK viewers can watch Panorama: Stacey Dooley and the Lockdown Babies on BBC iPlayer.

