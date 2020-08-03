Covid test: 'An entire laboratory in this cartridge'

Video

New 90-minute tests that can detect coronavirus and flu will be rolled out in care homes and laboratories from 10 August in the UK.

Currently, three-quarters of test results are returned within 24 hours and a quarter can take up to two days.

The government says almost half a million of the new rapid swab tests, called LamPORE, will be available in adult care settings and laboratories, with millions more due to be rolled out later in the year.

Additionally, thousands of DNA test machines, which can analyse nose swabs, will be rolled out across NHS hospitals from September.

The "on-the-spot" swab and DNA tests will help distinguish between Covid-19 and other seasonal illnesses, according to the government.

Professor Chris Toumazou, CEO of DnaNudge, showed the BBC how the new test works.