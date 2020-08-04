Doctor treated for Covid in own ward

Video

At the height of the pandemic, the BBC heard from NHS staff about what it was like working on the coronavirus frontline. One of them, Dr Sarah Edwards did a video diary in April, from the Accident and Emergency department at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Recently, she was admitted into her own hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

She’s well again now and sent another diary of her first shift back at work to the BBC health correspondent Catherine Burns.