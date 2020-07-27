'I would have eaten two packets of biscuits'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Tom Watson welcomes obesity plan

Former Labour MP Tom Watson, who lost eight stone and reversed his type 2 diabetes, has welcomed a government plan to tackle obesity.

It includes banning "buy one get one free" deals on unhealthy food, and was launched amid growing evidence of a link between obesity and an increased risk from Covid-19.

Mr Watson, former deputy leader of the Labour party, said the old him would have "started to salivate" after seeing biscuits on offer.

  • 27 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Why and how did MP lose seven stone?