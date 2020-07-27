'I would have eaten two packets of biscuits'

Media player
Coronavirus: Tom Watson welcomes obesity plan
Former Labour MP Tom Watson, who lost eight stone and reversed his type 2 diabetes, has welcomed a government plan to tackle obesity.
It includes banning "buy one get one free" deals on unhealthy food, and was launched amid growing evidence of a link between obesity and an increased risk from Covid-19.
Mr Watson, former deputy leader of the Labour party, said the old him would have "started to salivate" after seeing biscuits on offer.
27 Jul 2020
