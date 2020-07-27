Covid-19 is a 'real moment for action' on obesity

Media player
Coronavirus is a 'real moment for action' on obesity
The Covid-19 pandemic is a "real moment for action" to tackle obesity, a government minister has said.
Care Minister Helen Whately spoke to BBC Breakfast as the government launched a plan to tackle obesity in England.
Government statistics show nearly 8% of critically ill patients in intensive care units with coronavirus have been morbidly obese, compared with 2.9% of the general population.
27 Jul 2020
