Covid-19 is a 'real moment for action' on obesity
The Covid-19 pandemic is a "real moment for action" to tackle obesity, a government minister has said.

Care Minister Helen Whately spoke to BBC Breakfast as the government launched a plan to tackle obesity in England.

Government statistics show nearly 8% of critically ill patients in intensive care units with coronavirus have been morbidly obese, compared with 2.9% of the general population.

  • 27 Jul 2020
