Child obesity: 'Your postcode determines access to healthier food'
One in five children in Year 6 of primary school in England is obese, according to the National Child Measurement Programme.
Tasha is a campaigner for young people's health organisation, Bite Back, and she's on a mission to make it easier for them to have healthier diet choices.
27 Jul 2020
