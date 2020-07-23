Majority will be 'within 30 minutes' of Covid test
By October, walk-in centres will be able to test 500,000 people for Covid-19 each day, the head of England's Test and Trace initiative has said.

"We want to make sure that the majority of people living in urban environments are within 30 minutes' walk of a walk-in testing centre," said Baroness Dido Harding.

"And you'll get the answer back the next day."

