Majority will be 'within 30 minutes' of Covid test

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Majority will be 'within 30 minutes' of walk-in Covid test
By October, walk-in centres will be able to test 500,000 people for Covid-19 each day, the head of England's Test and Trace initiative has said.
"We want to make sure that the majority of people living in urban environments are within 30 minutes' walk of a walk-in testing centre," said Baroness Dido Harding.
"And you'll get the answer back the next day."
-
23 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-53519811/majority-will-be-within-30-minutes-of-walk-in-covid-testRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window