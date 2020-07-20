'Encouraging signals' from coronavirus drug trial

Video

The preliminary results of a clinical trial suggest a new treatment for Covid-19 reduces the number of patients needing intensive care, according to the UK company that developed it.

Patients were two to three times more likely to recover to the point where everyday activities were not compromised by their illness, Synairgen also says.

Professor Tom Wilkinson, the scientist in charge of the trial, said the results were "encouraging signals" that the drug is having "an important clinical effect".

