'It's about being part of something bigger than me'

Video
The student health workers on the coronavirus front line
This year tens of thousands of student nurses, radiographers, paramedics and other healthcare workers were given a choice.
Postpone their training placements and concentrate on theory work instead or sign up as a paid volunteer, helping the NHS through the Covid outbreak.
More than 40,000 answered that call, many working on the front line for the first time.
The BBC followed four students through their placements.
22 Jul 2020
