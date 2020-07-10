Is it time to say goodbye to the handshake?
During the coronavirus pandemic, shaking hands as a form of greeting has not been recommended as it can lead to the virus spreading.

Professor Susan Michie of University College London recommends a change to "human routines and human habits for the long term" as a way of reducing the spread of viruses and bacteria in the future.

