‘They paused my chemo because of Covid’

Video

Kelly Smith was diagnosed with bowel cancer more than three years ago.

She’s one of thousands of cancer patients who’ve had their treatment halted or delayed because of Covid-19.

Her friend, Deborah James is a fellow bowel cancer patient who has been investigating cancer care during the pandemic for BBC Panorama and the BBC 5 Live podcast You, Me and The Big C.

Watch more on Britain's Cancer Crisis on the BBC IPlayer.

