Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘They paused my chemo because of Covid’
Kelly Smith was diagnosed with bowel cancer more than three years ago.
She’s one of thousands of cancer patients who’ve had their treatment halted or delayed because of Covid-19.
Her friend, Deborah James is a fellow bowel cancer patient who has been investigating cancer care during the pandemic for BBC Panorama and the BBC 5 Live podcast You, Me and The Big C.
Watch more on Britain's Cancer Crisis on the BBC IPlayer.
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line.
-
06 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window