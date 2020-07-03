'You're the first person in the UK to do this'

Video

The first coronavirus patient to test blood plasma has spoken exclusively to BBC News.

Mum of seven Ann Kitchen was being treated for coronavirus in intensive care at St Thomas' Hospital in London when researchers asked her to take part in the blood plasma trial.

Blood plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is being tested as a potential treatment for those still suffering from the disease. It is hoped transfusing seriously ill patients with the plasma which contains coronavirus antibodies - can give struggling immune systems a helping hand.