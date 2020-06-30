Care home resident: ‘I am extremely anxious’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Care home resident shares feelings of isolation and worry
Many residents in care homes are still unable to see family and friends. Most inspections by the care regulator have been suspended since the middle of March and there’s been a rise of more than 50% in calls to its helpline from staff concerned about standards in some residential and nursing homes.
Over the past two months, one care home resident has been speaking to Social Affairs Correspondent Alison Holt, about his isolation and worries during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
30 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-53243686/coronavirus-care-home-resident-shares-feelings-of-isolation-and-worryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window