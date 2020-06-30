Care home resident: ‘I am extremely anxious’
Coronavirus: Care home resident shares feelings of isolation and worry

Many residents in care homes are still unable to see family and friends. Most inspections by the care regulator have been suspended since the middle of March and there’s been a rise of more than 50% in calls to its helpline from staff concerned about standards in some residential and nursing homes.

Over the past two months, one care home resident has been speaking to Social Affairs Correspondent Alison Holt, about his isolation and worries during the coronavirus pandemic.

