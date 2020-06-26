Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lord Deighton: Heathcare workers have enough PPE
Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers now have enough supplies of personal protective equipment to cope with a second spike of coronavirus, according to Lord Deighton, the government’s adviser on PPE.
He admitted that in the early days of the pandemic, there was a "big problem," and long meetings of "crisis management" were held every day.
In an exclusive interview with the BBC's health editor Hugh Pym, Lord Deighton said two billion items of PPE had been sent to front-line health and care workers since February.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window