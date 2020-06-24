Why I volunteered for the coronavirus vaccine trial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Vaccine volunteers begin to get immunised
Kathy is one of the first volunteers taking part in a trial to find a vaccine for coronavirus.
About 300 people will be immunised in the coming weeks in the Imperial College London trial.
-
24 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window