'I wouldn't be alive, so thank you

A woman who survived Covid-19 after taking part in a drug trial feels "eternally grateful" and believes she would have died without it.

Katherine Millbank was given dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid treatment which UK experts believe is a major breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus.

Mrs Millbank, from Buckinghamshire, left hospital on her 55th birthday and is now able to go for short walks and cycle rides with her husband Paul Millbank.