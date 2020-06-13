'Expecting recommendations for action and change'
Coronavirus: ''Expecting clear recommendations for action and change'

The British Medical Association (BMA) is asking why pages with recommendations to safeguard BAME communities were "omitted" from a key report.

The BMA's chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul says they were "expecting clear recommendations for action and change ".

The government is facing growing pressure to publish recommendations to protect black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people from Covid-19.

