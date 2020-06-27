Media player
Coronavirus and psychiatric hospitals: 'Staff are scared, patients are scared'
Across England, over 18,000 people live in psychiatric hospitals, and the Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the way they operate.
Over the course of several weeks, staff and patients at Greyfriars Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit in Gloucester filmed video diaries to highlight how they are adapting, and the challenges they face.
Among the concerns raised was the suitability of personal protective equipment when it comes to their specific needs.
27 Jun 2020
