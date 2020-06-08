Why my phone is my Covid lifeline

Video

Junior doctor Lisa Linpower recorded her experience of lockdown for the BBC PM programme's Covid Chronicles.

The front-line worker speaks of how vital her phone has been as a tool, a companion and as a source of comfort for patients and their families.

The Covid Chronicles were launched in March when Radio 4’s PM asked its audience to write in with personal accounts of life during lockdown. Submissions will be archived in the British Library.

Illustrator Jilla Dastmalchi

