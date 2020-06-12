Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GP concerned for 'forgotten' non-Covid patients
Dr Debbie Noland wears full PPE when seeing patients and cleans the examination room between patients.
The Liverpool GP is concerned patients are staying away because of coronavirus and are being "forgotten".
-
12 Jun 2020
