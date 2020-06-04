Learning to walk again after Covid-19

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Rehab hospital welcomes patients
The Seacole Centre in Surrey opened to cater for Covid patients and others who need help with their recovery.
It’s the only hospital of its kind in England and is on the same site as the former military rehab centre, Headley Court.
The BBC's Sima Kotecha has been inside to meet some of the patients.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window