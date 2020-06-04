Learning to walk again after Covid-19
Coronavirus: Rehab hospital welcomes patients

The Seacole Centre in Surrey opened to cater for Covid patients and others who need help with their recovery.

It’s the only hospital of its kind in England and is on the same site as the former military rehab centre, Headley Court.

The BBC's Sima Kotecha has been inside to meet some of the patients.

