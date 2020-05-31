Media player
'Shielding has got harder as the rules have eased'
Vulnerable people in England who have been asked to remain at home since the coronavirus lockdown began will be able to go outdoors again from Monday.
Lynne Loomes, a primary school teacher from Gloucestershire, is one of those who has had to stay inside, having been diagnosed with an auto-immune disease last year.
She told BBC Breakfast that the easing of lockdown measures has made shielding more challenging.
31 May 2020
