How Covid-19 changes how doctors deal with death

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus changes how doctors deal with death
During the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors have had to deal with death more often than many are used to, and due to restrictions in place over hospital visitors, they are often the last person to spend time with a terminally ill patient. Filmmaker Paul Myles spoke to five doctors administering end-of-life care during the crisis.
Producer and director Paul Myles
Editor Matan Rochlitz
Animations May Kindred-Boothby
Additional camera work Chris Walter
Music Ed Dowie
Executive producer Greg Brosnan
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window