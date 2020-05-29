Media player
Coronavirus: Relaxing lockdown a 'value judgement'
Relaxing lockdown is a risk because levels of coronavirus infection in England are still "very high," one of the government's top science advisers says.
Prof John Edmunds, who attends meetings of the government's scientific advisory body, Sage, said it was a "political decision" to lift lockdown and that "many" scientists would wait.
Read more: Relaxing lockdown 'risky' and a 'political decision'
29 May 2020
