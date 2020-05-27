Matt Hancock outlines new isolation guidelines
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Matt Hancock outlines new isolation guidelines

From Thursday, those who have been contacted by the NHS will be asked to isolate, even if they do not have symptoms.

In the government's daily briefing, Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out details for the test and trace system, which will start tomorrow in England.

The aim of the test and trace system is to move from lockdown for all towards more targeted measures.

  • 27 May 2020
Go to next video: Johnson ‘managed to unite a nation’ against Cummings