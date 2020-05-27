'I have the most antibodies in the UK'

Video

The NHS is urging men, over 35s and those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma.

Alessandro Giardini is a consultant at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, and spent seven days on a ventilator due to Covid-19. The doctor recovered and went on to donate plasma.

The plasma, the liquid portion of the blood, contains coronavirus antibodies and he has the highest antibody level of those measured so far.

