Although the number of deaths due to coronavirus is falling across the UK, many families up and down the country are still having to bury loved ones.

The East London Mosque in the borough of Tower Hamlets, like many around the country, has found itself at the centre of local coronavirus relief efforts. It has been organising food parcels for those self-isolating, and even establishing a mortuary to ease the burden on local funeral services because of the huge numbers of dead during the peak.

Local community leaders say they're now ready for any renewed spike in infections, with many of the dead having been treated at the nearby Royal London Hospital.

In the second of his series of special reports, Clive Myrie has been finding out how East London's Asian community is coping with the pandemic.

