The care home that locked down early

Video

Despite government pressure to take patients being discharged from hospitals, this care home in Oxfordshire refused and locked down early to protect its residents.

About a quarter of known coronavirus deaths in the UK have happened in care homes, with the prime minister saying he "bitterly regrets" the epidemic and that the government is "working very hard" to tackle it.

So what is it like in the care home that refused to accept recently-discharged hospital patients, who they worried were not tested for Covid-19? And how does it compare with other, less expensive care homes in the area?

Newsnight's Lewis Goodall reports.