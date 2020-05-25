Could lockdown help fight HIV?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus lockdown could ‘deal fatal blow’ to HIV in the UK
The coronavirus lockdown has created a unique opportunity to significantly reduce HIV transmissions in the UK, according to one of Europe’s largest sexual health clinics, 56 Dean Street.
Lead clinician Dr Alan McOwan says it’s achievable that a HIV diagnosis could become an ‘incredibly rare thing’ if enough people, particularly those in high risk groups such as gay men, test for HIV before the lockdown ends.
Produced by Nick Raikes
-
25 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-52776765/coronavirus-lockdown-could-deal-fatal-blow-to-hiv-in-the-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window