Could lockdown help fight HIV?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus lockdown could ‘deal fatal blow’ to HIV in the UK

The coronavirus lockdown has created a unique opportunity to significantly reduce HIV transmissions in the UK, according to one of Europe’s largest sexual health clinics, 56 Dean Street.

Lead clinician Dr Alan McOwan says it’s achievable that a HIV diagnosis could become an ‘incredibly rare thing’ if enough people, particularly those in high risk groups such as gay men, test for HIV before the lockdown ends.

Produced by Nick Raikes

  • 25 May 2020
Go to next video: 'I learned I was HIV positive after my husband died'