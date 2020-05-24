When can we hug our friends again?
Coronavirus: When can we hug our friends and family again?

What impact will the coronavirus crisis have on mental health? Will things ever go back to normal?

Dr Radha Modgil, a medical doctor and mental wellbeing expert answers questions sent in from children, on how we can try and cope during these difficult times.

Video journalist Alex Dackevych

For information and support on mental health, visit BBC Action line.

